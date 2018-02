Hundreds of demonstrators, many of them Howard University students, march down the middle of U Street Northwest after a grand jury did not indict Darren Wilson, a white police officer, for killing Michael Brown, an unarmed black teenager. - Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The activist and writer known as Feminista Jones was one of the first to highlight the role Twitter plays in creating a community for activists. She and Marketplace Tech host Molly Wood spoke for longer than time on the radio would allow — they talked about the origin of Black Twitter, and whether or not it's affecting mainstream culture.

You can listen to the entire interview in the audio player above, as part of "The Source Code."