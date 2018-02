Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/02/16/business/january-home-construction-jumped-97-percent/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

In January 2018, home construction went up by 9.7 percent. Single-family ground-breaking was strong, but construction of multi-family units, such as rental apartments and condominiums, was even stronger. These latest figures are welcome, because so many cities have hot real estate markets that make renting and buying pretty much impossible for many people.

Click the audio player above for the full story.