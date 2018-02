Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/02/14/business/netflix-brings-award-winning-producer-board/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Netflix has made a deal to bring prolific producer Ryan Murphy into the fold to create a bunch of binge-able series and movies. The five-year deal is reported to be worth $300 million. It's the streaming giant's latest move to book top-level talent. Less than a year ago, Netflix signed an estimated $100 million four-year deal with Shonda Rhimes. The company is clearly doubling down on original content.

