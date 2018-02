Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/01/31/economy/national-homeowernship-rises-not-some-major-cities/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

While new data show the rate of homeowners has risen around the nation — the highest jump since 2004 — that boost hasn’t been felt in cities where the market is particularly tight.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.