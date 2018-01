Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/01/19/world/why-venezuela-midst-oil-industry-death-spiral/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

New figures show Venezuela’s oil output plummeted again last year, continuing a years-long streak of falling production. What will it mean for the economy as inflation soars and quality of life for residents declines? Rice University’s Francisco Monaldi explains why he calls the trend a “death spiral” for the country’s oil industry.

