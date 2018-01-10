Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/01/10/economy/mexican-truckers-get-pushback-across-us-border/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

For Mexican truckers, life hauling goods across the border can be tough. That's because they don't get to travel very far across the border with the United States. Though the North American Free Trade Agreement ensures the free travel of goods across the continent, Mexican truckers have faced pushback from American truckers' unions over their ability to drive in the U.S. Natalie Kitroeff, of The New York Times, told the story of two truckers, both born in the same place, who face very different rules about when and where they can work. She spoke with Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal.

