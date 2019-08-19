Truckers split on proposed rule changes

The Trump administration is set to relax regulations for long-haul trucking. Owner-operators and industry associations have been urging the rules change for years. They say electronic logging devices make it hard for truckers to respond to changing conditions like traffic and weather or to schedule breaks when they need them. Adhering to the current rules could also be hiking consumer prices, truckers say, by delaying deliveries and turnaround times.

But some drivers worry the proposed rule changes could be abused, forcing drivers into longer shifts and endangering the roads. The Trump administration is sympathetic to the trucking industry, especially as there’s a shortage of truckers out there. The 45-day comment period is now open.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.