Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/01/02/economy/oil-prices-start-year-high-note/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

It’s the highest first-of-the-year price for oil since 2014. But the companies producing crude are taking a more cautious view of things than the investors and lenders who back their efforts. From unrest in Iran to uncertainty about the new tax code, oil could face a profitable but turbulent year.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.