Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/12/25/life/sponge-bob-s-broadway-musical-hits-right-notes/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Over the last 18 years, SpongeBob SquarePants and his friends in the underwater town of Bikini Bottom have been a pop culture juggernaut — a long-running TV show, a movie franchise, tons of tie-ins. And now SpongeBob is making his mark on the Broadway stage.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.