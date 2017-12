Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/12/21/health-care/nearly-two-million-children-could-lose-health-insurance-if-chip-program-not/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

If the Children’s Health Insurance Program, known as CHIP, doesn’t get reauthorized by Congress, almost 2 million children across 24 states are at risk of losing their health insurance, according to a new study from Georgetown University. With just days to go before the winter break, the stakes are high. What will happen if the program is not approved?

