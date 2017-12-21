Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/12/21/economy/bitcoin-miners-optimistic-about-future/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

There's been a little dip in the bitcoin market this week. The cryptocurrency has dropped about 10 percent against the dollar. Of course, that's in the face of a 1,700 percent rise in the past year, so those tulip bulb analogies still apply. Speculators, however, (investors, if you prefer) are just one side of the bitcoin equation. The way this thing works is that bitcoins have to be mined, or generated, with computers doing mathematical calculations that are used to verify bitcoin transactions. Here’s a look at one such bitcoin-mining workshop in Singapore.

