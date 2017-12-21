Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/12/21/business/nestle-will-ditch-its-us-candy-business-next-year/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

If you’re a fan of Butterfinger or Crunch bar or Raisinets or any of the dozens of candies that Nestle makes, your sweet tooth may soon be beholden to a new owner. Swiss food giant Nestle is getting out of the U.S. candy business by the first quarter of next year, selling its confectionery holdings here. Nestle has trailed behind candy competitors in the U.S. for years and says the move is more about profit than steering away from less-healthy snacks.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.