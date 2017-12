Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/12/20/economy/corporate-tax-overhaul-could-mean-big-windfall-banks/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The Republican $1.5 trillion tax bill has been delayed because of procedural challenges from the Democrats. But when it does finally go through, one of the big winners will be banks. That’s because most of their business is here in the U.S., so they often pay higher taxes than other industries. A corporate tax rate cut could bring a huge windfall.

