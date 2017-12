Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/12/18/economy/want-make-charitable-contribution-your-state/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Many people spend many dollars trying to get out of their tax bills by finding loopholes and workarounds. Well, it’s very likely that states are going to be doing the same thing in a year or two. The intent is to lower the burden on their own residents who can no longer deduct as many state and local taxes under the final GOP tax plan.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.