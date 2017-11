Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/11/30/economy/trade-bitcoin-your-own-risk/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Bitcoin. The cryptocurrency is on a wild and volatile ride. The price of a coin has grown ten-fold in the past year, hitting a high of more than $11,000 for one bitcoin yesterday, before tumbling some 20 percent this morning. Everybody, it seems, wants in on the action. But a growing number of economists and investment advisors are trying to warn people off the stuff. Here’s why.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.