Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/11/09/sustainability/new-leaders-want-add-their-states-carbon-trading-scheme/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

As the United Nations climate change talks continue in Germany, the U.S. could see an increase in commitments to the cause — from states, not federal programs. The governors-elect of Virginia and New Jersey want to add their states to the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. The cap-and-trade program includes nine states already, and the addition of Virginia would grow the amount of pollution the program covers by about 50 percent.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.