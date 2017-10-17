Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/10/17/economy/trump-s-tough-nafta-trade-position-leads-impasse-fourth-round-talks/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The contentious fourth round of NAFTA negotiations concluded in Washington, D.C. today without a deal in sight. Trade reps from Canada and Mexico rejected outright a number of hard-line protectionist policies proposed by U.S. negotiators, proposals which Canada's Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland described diplomatically today as "unconventional." Could these seemingly irreconcilable sticking points on President Donald Trump's bold trade agenda derail NAFTA altogether?

