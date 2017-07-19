Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/07/19/economy/tech-issues-loom-large-us-china-talks/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The U.S and China began talks in Washington today about trade and other issues. The talks — billed as an "economic dialogue" — have a couple of clouds hanging over them. Like North Korea and steel, which, the U.S. complains, China produces and sells too cheaply. But there are other issues. Chinese companies want access to U.S. markets and vice versa. One big concern of American tech companies: new hoops for firms that want to play on China's digital turf.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.