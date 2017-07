Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/07/14/business/banks-beat-expectations-thanks-part-fed/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

It's been a big day for big banks. JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo and Citigroup reported better-than-expected earnings for the latest quarter this morning. The banks all benefited from the Federal Reserve's recent hikes in interest rates.

Click the above audio player to hear the full story.