The FCC has just wrapped up an auction over airspace, with T-Mobile, Dish Network and Comcast among the winners. Total amount spent for that airspace, or spectrum? Almost $20 billion. We'll take a look at why this airspace was so coveted and what'll happen to the the TV stations that are losing access to it. Afterwards, Marketplace's David Brancaccio wraps up his road trip across the Midwest in search of robot-proof jobs. The latest technology he's exploring on our show today: driverless cars, which may be the catalyst for propelling automation deeper into the American workplace.