Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/04/12/economy/mid-day-update/04122017-mdu/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

First-quarter earnings reports are trickling in, with some big names gearing up to share their results. Susan Schmidt from Westwood Holdings Groups joins us to share some of the companies to watch out for. Afterwards, we'll look at President Donald Trump's plan to slash federal jobs following his hiring freeze. And finally, Marketplace's David Brancaccio will audition another robot sidekick as part of our new "Robot-Proof Jobs" series. Today's contestant: Ellie, an electronic companion for older people.