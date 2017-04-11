Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/04/11/economy/mid-day-update/04112017-mdu/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

U.S. markets opened down Tuesday morning, reflecting global fears over several ongoing geopolitical threats. Economist Lindsey Piegza joins us to discuss some of the uncertainties the market faces, and where it may be headed if it continues focusing on international events. Afterwards, we'll look at how Toshiba is managing financial turmoil within the company. And finally, as part of our "Robot-Proof Jobs" series, we'll speak to Kuri, the latest robot that Marketplace's David Brancaccio is interviewing to be his sidekick.