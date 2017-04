Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/04/05/economy/chinese-investment-us-grow-so-do-concerns/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Chinese investment in the U.S. sometimes worries some lawmakers. The recent attempt by Chinese investors to purchase Westinghouse Electric’s bankrupt nuclear reactor unit is a case in point. One fear is that the Chinese could acquire sensitive technological secrets in the process. But also, the current high levels of Chinese investment could provide jobs, so it’s complicated.

