Some big companies are boycotting YouTube after too many of their ads appeared to be sponsoring offensive content. Why can't the algorithms get it right? Brian Wieser, a senior analyst for Pivotal Research, explains how subjective the process can be. Afterwards, we'll look a decline in taxi ridership — and the value of taxi medallions. And finally, we'll discuss Apple's decision to cut ties with Imagination Technologies, the firm that gives the company its microchip technology.