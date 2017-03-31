"Superfandom" explores "how our obsessions are changing what we buy and who we are." - Goldberg McDuffie Communications

The new book "Superfandom," written by Zoe Fraade-Blanar and Aaron M. Glazer, explores the powerful ways fans can influence business. Sometimes it's in support of a business, like when a group of instant photography fans revived film after Polaroid ceased production. It can also work against businesses, like when a small group of angry fans of Maker's Mark revolted online after the liquor company changed its recipe, causing the company to reverse its business decision.

Host Lizzie O'Leary sat down with co-author Fraade-Blanar to discuss the new book.

Click the player above to hear the interview.