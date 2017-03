Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/03/29/business/westinghouse/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Westinghouse Electric Company, the nuclear energy firm based in Pittsburgh, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy Wednesday. Westinghouse is owned by the Japanese company Toshiba and has been running several years late and billions of dollars over budget in its construction on several nuclear reactors in the southern United States.

Click the above audio player to hear the full story.