Westinghouse is one of the biggest names in nuclear energy around the world, and has been working on four new U.S. nuclear plants for years. Those South Carolina and Georgia-based projects have already run some $8 billion over budget. Now, Westinghouse has declared bankruptcy. This raises big questions about whether there’s a place for more nuclear power in the U.S. energy market.

