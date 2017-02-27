02/27/17: Trump's spending plan isn't new

President Donald Trump will outline his approach to budgeting tomorrow in a speech to a joint session of Congress. It goes like this: a big boost to defense spending and no cuts to entitlements like Medicaid or Social Security. That means reductions for domestic programs. But Trump's budget proposal really changes very little about the nation's spending priorities. Later in the show, we'll talk with Wisconsinites who are watching Trump's promises very closely, and, of course, we're talking about the Oscars.