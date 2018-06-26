DownloadDownload

No one knows how a military Space Force would work, exactly

President Donald Trump has directed the Pentagon to create a sixth branch of the military called the Space Force. It was proposed last year as part of the budget for the Department of Defense. A DOD report to Congress in March said that "space has become a warfighting domain." Right now, for example, the military has its eyes on Russian or Chinese missiles and whether they could cripple telecommunications satellites. The Air Force has lobbied against a Space Force, and Congress hasn't authorized it. Marketplace Tech host Molly Wood talked with Kimberly Adams, our resident space expert, about what exactly Trump's directive means. (06/26/2018)

