02/15/2017: What's next for Trump's Labor Department?

Andy Puzder is out. President Donald Trump's pick to head the Labor Department has had a tough path to confirmation, and today he finally withdrew his nomination. We'll talk about what happened and what's next. Then: For nearly a century, the aluminum industry provided some of the best-paid manufacturing jobs in rural America. In Massena, New York, layoffs hit hard as domestic production moved on. Plus, how IRS rule changes affect Obamacare and the stalling gender diversity on Wall Street.