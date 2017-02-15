DownloadDownload

Marketplace Marketplace

with Kai Ryssdal

02/15/2017: What's next for Trump's Labor Department?

Andy Puzder is out. President Donald Trump's pick to head the Labor Department has had a tough path to confirmation, and today he finally withdrew his nomination. We'll talk about what happened and what's next. Then: For nearly a century, the aluminum industry provided some of the best-paid manufacturing jobs in rural America. In Massena, New York, layoffs hit hard as domestic production moved on. Plus, how IRS rule changes affect Obamacare and the stalling gender diversity on Wall Street.

Listen to the episode
Download

From this Episode

Music from this Show

Jeeper Creeper
Sinkane
Listen and Buy Now
Kick, Push
Lupe Fiasco
Listen and Buy Now
An Honest Mistake (Album Version)
The Bravery
Listen and Buy Now
Antenna
Bonobo
Listen and Buy Now
Black Lemon
Generationals
Listen and Buy Now
Avalanche
Walk the Moon
Listen and Buy Now
Browse the Show
Kai Ryssdal
Kai%20headshot

About the Show

Marketplace® is your liaison between economics and life. Noted for timely, relevant and accessible coverage of business news across both audio and digital platforms, Marketplace programs are heard by more than 12 million weekly listeners. This makes the Marketplace portfolio the most widely heard business or economic programming in the country.