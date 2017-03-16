Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="http://www.marketplace.org/2017/03/16/world/merkel-visits-white-house-after-disagreements-trump/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte is probably the happiest man in Europe today after the anti-Muslim and anti-European Union candidate Geert Wilders did worse than expected in elections yesterday. Trans-Atlantic economic attention now turns to Washington visits this week by two European leaders, both of whom have been critical of President Donald Trump. Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny is in town for the annual St. Patrick's Day Reception. German Chancellor Angela Merkel is at the White House tomorrow, and that meeting could be awkward. Trump has accused Germany of unfair trade practices. But Germany is the European Union's largest economy, and the pressure is on Merkel to maintain good relations with the new administration.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.