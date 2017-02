Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="http://www.marketplace.org/2017/02/16/economy/mid-day-update/021617-mdu/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Janet Yellen took a trip to Capitol Hill this week, with the message that the U.S. economy is entering 2017 better than it did a year ago. What does this mean for the Fed's future plans? Next, we'll discuss why Boeing workers in South Carolina decided to shoot down a plan for unionization, and then look at a new study that says some ER doctors are more likely than others to prescribe opioids.