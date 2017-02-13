Less than a week into her new post, Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos is facing a lawsuit. The American Association of Cosmetology Schools is suing the secretary in federal court to block the enforcement of "gainful employment" regulations. The Obama-era rules are aimed at making sure graduates of mostly for-profit career education programs earn enough to afford their federal student loans. In the first year, about 60 percent of cosmetology and barbering programs did not meet the new standards.
