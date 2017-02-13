Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="http://www.marketplace.org/2017/02/13/education/devos-faces-lawsuit-over-gainful-employment-regulations-first-week-job/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Less than a week into her new post, Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos is facing a lawsuit. The American Association of Cosmetology Schools is suing the secretary in federal court to block the enforcement of "gainful employment" regulations. The Obama-era rules are aimed at making sure graduates of mostly for-profit career education programs earn enough to afford their federal student loans. In the first year, about 60 percent of cosmetology and barbering programs did not meet the new standards.