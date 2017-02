Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="http://www.marketplace.org/2017/02/10/economy/does-donald-trump-dislike-economists/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The chair of the White House Council of Economic Advisers is usually part of the president’s cabinet, but that won’t be the case in Donald Trump’s White House. Plus, Trump hasn’t even nominated anyone for the slot yet. What’s the upshot of this demotion? Some suspect it has more to do with politics than anything else.