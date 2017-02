Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="http://www.marketplace.org/2017/02/02/tech/amazon-takes-skies/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Amazon plans to build an air cargo hub for its delivery planes. The company will only deliver its own mail for now. But there’s a chance it could be competition for the big mail carriers like UPS and FedEx.

