This Is Uncomfortable

Episode 9: I have class anxiety

Aug 8, 2019
FedEx is cutting ties with Amazon, and focussing on other e-retailers

Jack Stewart Aug 8, 2019
A FedEx worker unloads packages from his delivery truck in San Francisco, California.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

FedEx says it’s ending its ground delivery contract with Amazon, which is up at the end of August. It’s already said it’s ending air shipping services for the online retail giant, so this effectively cuts ties with a company that you might think is an important customer.

FedEx says it’s going to focus on the broader e-commerce market. Is it enough business to make up for breaking up with Amazon?

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

