FedEx is cutting ties with Amazon, and focussing on other e-retailers
FedEx says it’s ending its ground delivery contract with Amazon, which is up at the end of August. It’s already said it’s ending air shipping services for the online retail giant, so this effectively cuts ties with a company that you might think is an important customer.
FedEx says it’s going to focus on the broader e-commerce market. Is it enough business to make up for breaking up with Amazon?
