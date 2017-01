Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="http://www.marketplace.org/2017/01/25/economy/mid-day-update/012517-mid-day-update/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

For the first time ever, the Dow has surpassed the 20,000 mark. But is this milestone actually meaningful? We'll dive into that question, and then look at the world's most corrupt countries according to an index from Transparency International. Plus: Marketplace's Kimberly Adams shares reactions to Trump's call for increased border security.