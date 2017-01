Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="http://www.marketplace.org/2017/01/24/business/trumps-infrastructure-plan-faces-fight-all-fronts/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

President Trump has stated he wants to put together a trillion-dollar infrastructure spending plan. Democrats are all for it – they’ve even come up with a plan of their own. Republicans will likely push back on either option. Especially now that the CBO is projecting an increase in federal deficits for the first time in ten years. Expect sparks to fly.