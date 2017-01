Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="http://www.marketplace.org/2017/01/23/health-care/possible-changes-medicaid/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The Trump administration wants to overhaul more than just the Affordable Care Act — Medicaid is also on its list for reforms. White House officials are signaling their support for turning Medicaid, the health care program for poor and disabled people, into a block grant program with specific spending caps for states. That could mean big cuts to either state budgets, or Medicaid rolls — or both.