Amazon has announced plans to add more than 100,000 full-time jobs over the next 18 months.

The news comes as U.S. companies try to burnish their credentials as a job-creator — a priority of the incoming Trump administration. Amazon’s growth isn’t a complete surprise, however, for a company expanding into so many different product categories.

