The 2017 Detroit car show kicks off today. Last year, President Barack Obama attended, a symbolic moment for a president who had fully backed the bailout of the auto industry.

That image stands in sharp contrast to the incoming president-elect. Donald Trump has frequently criticized the auto industry for its offshore manufacturing operations.

So, how are carmakers planning for this political shift?

