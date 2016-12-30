Recording artists Darryl "DMC" McDaniels (L) and Joseph 'Run' Simmons of Run-D.M.C. perform onstage during DirecTV Super Saturday Night co-hosted by Mark Cuban's AXS TV at Pier 70 on Feb. 6 in San Francisco. - Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for DirecTV

It's tricky — or it's about to be — for for Amazon, Walmart and Jet. The companies are being sued by Run-DMC, to the tune of $50 million, for alleged trademark infringement.

Darryl "DMC" McDaniels, a founder of the group and the owner of the Run-DMC brand, alleged that the companies are "advertising, selling, manufacturing, promoting and distributing multiple products" using Run DMC's trademarked name and logo without permission. Products include things like hats, tshirts, wallets and glasses.

No comment yet from the companies.