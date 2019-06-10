Donate $30 (or more) in honor of Marketplace’s 30th anniversary and it will be matched dollar for dollar by the Kendeda Fund!
Walmart wants to deliver groceries straight into your fridge
How would you feel about letting a stranger into your home when you’re not there? Walmart is betting you’ll be okay with it if that person will unpack fresh groceries directly into your fridge — and pick up any items you may want to return at the same time.
The retail giant calls the service InHome, and it will be available this fall for more than 1 million customers in three cities: Kansas City, Missouri; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; and Vero Beach, Florida.
Retail competitor Amazon already offers in-home, in-garage and in-car deliveries. Both companies are betting that people will trade privacy for convenience. Will they?
