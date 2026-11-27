Democrats and some Republicans have concerns about President Donald Trump’s nominee for comptroller general. That’s the person who heads the Government Accountability Office, or the GAO.

The GAO is Congress’s watchdog over the executive branch. The nominee in question is Eric Ueland, who’s currently at the Office of Management and Budget.

For more on Eric Ueland and the importance of impartiality for the GAO, Marketplace’s Nancy Marshall-Genzer spoke with former Comptroller General David Walker. The following is an edited transcript of their conversation.

Nancy Marshall-Genzer: So the comptroller general is usually chosen through a bipartisan process, which can take a year or more. But Ueland's nomination has been sped up to a matter of months. So, you signed a letter protesting this. What are you worried about?

David Walker: Well, what I'm worried about is that the current process that is being employed is illegal, irresponsible, and not in the interest of the nominee, GAO, Congress, or the country. It's incredibly important to follow the statutory process in order to get somebody who's not only qualified, but is viewed as being independent and can gain broad-based bipartisan support.

Marshall-Genzer: Yeah, there have been questions about Eric Ueland’s independence. He oversaw the dismantling of the U.S. Agency for International Development, which the GAO is actually investigating. So, I guess if he were confirmed, Ueland would oversee GAO audits of things he worked on, like big layoffs and agency restructurings. He is promising to be impartial, but would that be possible? And how important is impartiality in this job?

David Walker: Impartiality is very important. I mean, comptrollers general need to be highly qualified. They need to operate in a professional, objective, nonpartisan, nonpersonal, fair, and balanced manner with contextual sophistication. My comments haven't been on Eric Ueland as a person. My comments have been about the importance of being able to follow the statutory process, which I think is essential. By the way, the last three comptrollers general, including myself, were a result of that statutory process, and we achieved unanimous Senate confirmation. This current proposal is not going to achieve significant bipartisan cooperation, and, in fact, may end up being defeated because of that fact.

Marshall-Genzer: But why should people care about all of this? I mean, why does it matter who heads the GAO?

David Walker: Because the GAO is Congress's watchdog. It is an independent entity. It does a tremendous amount of work to help improve economy, efficiency, effectiveness. It promotes transparency and accountability. And with regard to the comptroller general position, it is the longest position in the federal government that has a term — 15 years. In addition to that, it has extremely limited circumstances in which the comptroller general can be removed from office in order to assure that person's independence — namely impeachment or joint resolution of Congress signed by the president for very specific reasons. It's never happened, not like to happen if you get the right person.