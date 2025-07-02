Marketplace®

On today’s show, we’ll discuss some headlines that might’ve slipped under the radar this week. First, most staff at the U.S. Agency for International Deveopment officially marked their final day with the agency. What might the dismantling of USAID mean for U.S. influence abroad? Plus, school districts are scrambling as federal education dollars are on hold. Then, we’ll smile about Andy Weir’s latest sci-fi novel being adapted for the big screen and the WNBA expanding into more cities!
Here’s everything we talked about today:
“Bush, Obama and Bono commend USAID staff members on their last day” from The New York Times
“The U.S. says 'little to show‘ for six-decade aid agency. Supporters point to millions of lives saved” from The Associated Press
“USAID cuts could lead to 14 million deaths over the next five years, researchers say” from NBC News
“Education Department freezes cash for school districts, teacher training, migrant students” from POLITICO
“Watch the first trailer for ‘Project Hail Mary’” from Popular Science
“WNBA adds three more franchises as league’s popularity continues to grow” from The Washington Post
“‘Friendship’ Review: Tim Robinson and Paul Rudd Hit Maximum Cringe” from The New York Times
