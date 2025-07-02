Marketplace®

Episode 1417Jul 2, 2025

The end of USAID

What the shutdown might mean for U.S. influence abroad.

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

On today’s show, we’ll discuss some headlines that might’ve slipped under the radar this week. First, most staff at the U.S. Agency for International Deveopment officially marked their final day with the agency. What might the dismantling of USAID mean for U.S. influence abroad? Plus, school districts are scrambling as federal education dollars are on hold. Then, we’ll smile about Andy Weir’s latest sci-fi novel being adapted for the big screen and the WNBA expanding into more cities!

Here’s everything we talked about today:

If you have a question, give us a call: 508-U-B-SMART or email makemesmart@marketplace.org

