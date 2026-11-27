This time of year is always busy for food banks. Lots of people come in wanting to donate and volunteer, and lots more come needing assistance.

But all throughout this year, food banks and pantries have been noticing a significant increase in demand — largely because of inflation and recent cuts to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

Over the last six-and-a-half years since the pandemic hit, lower-income households have been disproportionately affected by rising costs and federal budget cuts.

“The war in Ukraine which increased the fuel, then real estate boomed … Then the government shut down last year… and then back to another war,” said Paco Vélez, CEO of Feeding South Florida.

Vélez said last year, the food bank he runs fed about 1.7 million people — up from 1.2 million in 2024. This year, they’re on pace to feed over 2 million.

“It feels like we're going the wrong way, as a country, as a state, as a community. So many people needing assistance,” he said.

More than 5.5 million people have lost SNAP benefits just since July 2025, when cuts Congress and the president passed in the so-called Big Beautiful Bill were enacted.

In 2027, more cuts will be phased in.

Loree Jones-Brown, CEO of Philabundance, which serves southeastern Pennsylvania and Southern New Jersey, said food banks like hers are preparing for an era of sustained need.

“The cost of living is higher for folks … Gas prices are up. At the same moment, we've … seen it harder and harder for people to access basic public benefits,” she said.

Jones-Brown said this year, they’ve also seen a drop in donations.

“One of the great things I would say about our donor base, is that everyday folks donate to us,” she said. “You know, a kid empties their piggy bank, a teacher gives a $20 a month donation. So everyday folks are giving $5, $10, $20, $500, and that really adds up. “

But these days, Jones-Brown said many of them are feeling strained, too — and likely have less disposable income to donate.