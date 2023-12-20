A note from Reema
This is Uncomfortable December 20, 2023 Transcript
Note: Marketplace podcasts are meant to be heard, with emphasis, tone and audio elements a transcript can’t capture. Transcripts are generated using a combination of automated software and human transcribers, and may contain errors. Please check the corresponding audio before quoting it.
Reema Khrais:
Hey everyone, it’s Reema Khrais. I just wanted to say, thank you all for listening to This Is Uncomfortable and Marketplace this year.
We shared some of my favorite stories these last several months. We explored the fraught finances behind the egg donation industry… we learned about the power dynamics at play in financial domination… and we asked, at the end of the day, who can you trust with your money?
And I especially loved our most recent episode from our pop up mini season, which I hope you enjoyed…that episode is called “Free rent’s gonna cost you”… it’s about how far two friends will go to save a buck.
And you know, by sharing these personal, intimate stories, our goal is to make talking about money less taboo and ultimately empower us to make better choices around our financial and work lives.
And honestly, we wouldn’t be able to do any of that without you all. If you didn’t know, we’re a public radio podcast and Marketplace is a public service and non-profit newsroom. So that means we get to do the journalism and storytelling we do ’cause of the support of listeners like you all.
And so now, a request as we close out the year. If you’re able, please consider making a tax deductible year-end donation today. Your support keeps our non-profit newsroom and podcasts going and helps us keep bringing you the rich personal stories you love.
And I should we’ve got some really exciting things coming in 2024 that I can’t wait share with you all: we’ve got stories about how tricky it can be to support a loved one who gets sucked into a financial scam… the high cost of trying to become a pop star… and a story about fighting for fair pay in an industry built on exploitation. That’s ahead in 2024, thanks to your support.
Contribute what you can today over at marketplace.org/giveTIU
We really appreciate it.
