Introducing: PBS Kids’ “Jamming on the Job”

“Jamming on the Job” is a multigenerational, music-inspired podcast for kids ages 4 to 8 and their parents and caregivers. It stars Christina Sanabria and Andrés Salguero, the Latin Grammy Award-winning kids’ music duo known as 123 Andrés. Join Christina and Andrés as they tour the country and perform songs about the world of work.

At each place they go, they meet a grownup with a different kind of job who helps them along their way. As Christina and Andrés learn about the new and inspiring career of the day and the skills needed to succeed in that job, they compose an original song about it with help from their Magic Beatmaster Boombox, voiced by Grammy Award-nominated musician Pierce Freelon.



In addition to exposing kids to a wide variety of career paths, each episode will highlight foundational skills relevant to each job, such as empathy, social problem-solving and responsibility as well as flexible thinking, impulse control and persistence.