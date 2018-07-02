How Reddit polices — and doesn't police — speech on the internet

DownloadDownload

(U.S. Edition) Mexico has a new president: Andrés Manuel López Obrador, a leftist who won Mexico's election in a landslide, with 53 percent of the vote. On the heels of his victory, we'll take a look at what's on his economic agenda. Afterwards, we'll chat with Reddit cofounder and CEO Steve Huffman about the Charlottesville tragedy and whether artificial intelligence could play a role in looking over content on the site. Plus: We discuss how Wimbledon organizers are using IBM's Watson to pick game highlights. Today’s podcast is sponsored by Carbonite (Carbonite.com) and Michigan Economic Development Corporation (planetm.michiganbusiness.org). (07/02/2018)

