"Democracy needs to be more than two wolves and a sheep voting on what to have for dinner"

(U.S. Edition) Voters in Mexico are headed to the polls this Sunday to pick a new president. The frontrunner? Andrés Manuel Lopez Obrador. We'll look at the platform he's running on and how he plans to take the country in a very different direction than President Enrique Peña Nieto. Afterwards, we'll talk to PayPal CEO Dan Schulman about how different Americans' financial experiences can be, especially those from underserved communities. Today’s podcast is sponsored by Alliance for Lifetime Income (retireyourrisk.org/advisors), Indeed (Indeed.com/marketplace), and Pitney Bowes (PB.com/morning). (06/28/2018)

