"Democracy needs to be more than two wolves and a sheep voting on what to have for dinner"

(U.S. Edition) Voters in Mexico are headed to the polls this Sunday to pick a new president. The frontrunner? Andrés Manuel Lopez Obrador. We'll look at the platform he's running on and how he plans to take the country in a very different direction than President Enrique Peña Nieto. Afterwards, we'll talk to PayPal CEO Dan Schulman about how different Americans' financial experiences can be, especially those from underserved communities. (06/28/2018)